Giants' Golden Tate: Eligible to return in Week 5
Tate has completed his four-game suspension and is eligible to return to action for the Giants in Week 5.
Per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, the Giants have a week-long roster exemption for Tate, but he's slated to be activated in advance of Sunday's game against the Vikings. With that in mind, coach Pat Shurmur noted that Tate, who was at the team's facility Monday, "should be fresh and ready to go" this weekend.
