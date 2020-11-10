Giants wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said Tuesday that he expects Tate to reclaim the same role on offense he held prior to being a healthy inactive in Sunday's 23-20 win over Washington, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Tolbert's comments jibe with what head coach Joe Judge said Monday, when Tate was allowed to return to the Giants' facility after the team chose not to have him make trip to Washington on the heels of public criticisms he made regarding his lack of involvement in the offense. Assuming he's made amends with the coaching staff, Tate looks poised to rejoin Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton as a starting receiver, though the 32-year-old won't necessarily be in store for an uptick in targets. In fact, Tate could see himself subbed out more frequently after undrafted rookie Austin Mack made a case for more playing time by leading all New York wideouts with four catches for 72 yards in the win over Washington.