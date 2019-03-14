The Giants signed Tate on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Among the wideouts still available, Tate likely was the most coveted. He'll land in a situation in which he immediately becomes the No. 1 option, though being on the receiving end of passes from Eli Manning could be detrimental to his value. The presence of do-it-all back Saquon Barkley also may eat into Tate's target potential. Tate will be attempting to bounce back from a disappointing 2018 -- for his standard -- which included 74 catches (on 113 targets) for 795 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games between the Lions and Eagles.

