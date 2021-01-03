Tate (calf) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tate's two seasons with the Giants have been injury-plagued, and the result has been his two lowest receiving-yardage campaigns (388 this season, 676 in 2019) since his second year in the league back in 2011. He has cap hits of $10.9 million next season and $8.4 million in 2022, so the team has a difficult decision to make due to the dead money charge incurred if they opt to move on from the 32-year-old wide receiver. Ultimately, Tate's contract may be easier to stomach for the Giants with a cost-controlled starting quarterback on the roster in 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones.