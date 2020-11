Tate suffered a knee injury in the later stages of Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Tate was poised to speak to the media Thursday, but the chat was nixed as the Giants noted the health concern necessitated the wide receiver get checked out by the team's training staff. The situation comes on the heels of Tate sitting out Week 9 due to public criticism of his usage within the offense. Upcoming tests will determine the extent of his injury and any potential missed time.