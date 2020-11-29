Tate caught four of nine targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 19-17 win over the Bengals.

Tate recorded a new season high in targets but just one of his receptions went for more than 10 yards as he was held under 50 for the ninth time in as many games. The increased usage can partially be attributed to the ultra-conservative Colt McCoy replacing Daniel Jones (hamstring) after the latter suffered an injury. If Jones is forced to sit out next Sunday against the Seahawks, Tate could find a few extra passes thrown his way but seems unlikely to produce impressive numbers.