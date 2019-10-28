Tate caught eight of 10 targets for 85 yards during Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Lions.

Tate, who led the team in receiving yardage, was the only wide receiver with more than five targets. His long gain went for just 18 yards, but through pure volume he finished with a respectable day from a fantasy perspective. Tate has now been targeted a whopping 30 times over the last three weeks, coming away with at least 80 receiving yards in each contest. He'll look to continue his recent form in next Monday's home showdown with the Cowboys.