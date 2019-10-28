Giants' Golden Tate: Leads team in receiving yards
Tate caught eight of 10 targets for 85 yards during Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Lions.
Tate, who led the team in receiving yardage, was the only wide receiver with more than five targets. His long gain went for just 18 yards, but through pure volume he finished with a respectable day from a fantasy perspective. Tate has now been targeted a whopping 30 times over the last three weeks, coming away with at least 80 receiving yards in each contest. He'll look to continue his recent form in next Monday's home showdown with the Cowboys.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...