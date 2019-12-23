Tate caught six of 11 targets for 96 yards during Sunday's 41-35 win over the Redskins.

With Daniel Jones back under center, Tate led the team in targets and receiving yards while tying for first in catches. He broke off a long gain of 32 yards as he topped 55 yards for the first time since Nov. 10. Tate should be an integral part of the offense again next week against the Eagles as he looks to cap off his first season with the Giants in style.