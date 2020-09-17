Tate (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Tate was seen on the field doing individual drills, per Tom Rock of Newsday. That said, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News relayed Tate "did very little" during the open portion of the session. By maintaining a similar practice regimen to last week, Tate is in some danger of another DNP this Sunday in Chicago. In the end, his status could gain some clarity upon the release of Friday's injury report.
