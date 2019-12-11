Play

Tate was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a foot injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After sitting out Week 13 due to a concussion, Tate returned to action Monday at Philadelphia but wasn't exactly on the same page with Eli Manning, gathering in one of five targets for 11 yards. With a new injury in tow and an unsettled quarterback situation -- regular starter Daniel Jones (ankle) also was limited Wednesday -- Tate's status will be one to monitor as the week goes on.

