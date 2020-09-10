Tate was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Tate will attempt to work his way to full participation by Saturday, which would likely clear the way for him to head into Monday's season opener versus the Steelers minus an injury designation. The 32-year-old's ability to play out wide or in the slot should once again come in handy for the Giants in 2020, especially with two injury-prone players in receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram remaining key components in the team's pass-catching corps.