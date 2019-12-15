Tate caught one of three targets for a 51-yard touchdown in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Dolphins.

Tate made his lone catch count, tying the score at 7-7 just over a minute after Miami scored the game's first points in the second quarter. He's caught just one pass in each of the two games since Eli Manning was reinserted under center with Daniel Jones sidelined by an ankle injury, so Tate will be tough to trust despite a favorable matchup against the Redskins in Week 16 unless Jones makes his return.