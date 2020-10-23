Tate secured one of two targets for a 39-yard touchdown in the Giants' 22-21 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

Tate and the Giants offense appeared to be on the way to a potentially fruitful night when he recorded his 39-yard scoring grab with 4:13 remaining in the first quarter. However, the veteran would only be targeted once the rest of the way, leading to him tying his season-low Week 6 reception tally. Tate has now seen just three targets over the last pair of contests, and with Sterling Shepard (toe) returning from injured reserve Thursday, it's fair to wonder if the 32-year-old's role will continue in similarly modest fashion or if he'll even be a trade candidate before the deadline. Assuming he's still on the roster, Tate will look to boost his overall production at the expense of the Buccaneers in a Week 8 showdown on Monday night, Nov. 2.