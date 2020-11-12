Tate is believed to have sustained a minor knee injury during Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacciano reports.
Tate injured his knee late during Thursday's session, but initial medical evaluations appear to have returned with optimistic news. The Giants will provide a clearer idea of the severity of Tate's injury, and his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Eagles, after all necessary tests have been completed. The veteran wideout was benched Week 9 after publicly airing grievances about his role in the team's offense.