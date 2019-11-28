Play

Tate (concussion) didn't practice Thursday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Diagnosed with a concussion after this past Sunday's loss to the Bears, Tate hasn't made enough progress through the head injury to take the practice field. That reality will make it difficult for the veteran wide receiver to get in front of an independent neurologist before the Giants' Week 13 matchup with the Packers. Ultimately, Friday's injury report may seal his fate this week.

