Tate (calf) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Tate picked up a calf injury in practice last week, which sidelined him for a Week 16 loss in Baltimore. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Tate worked out with the training staff on the side for a second session in a row Thursday. Due to his lack of practice reps so far this week, Tate seems to be poised for a second straight absence and fourth of the campaign Sunday against the Cowboys. If he's unable to play, reps will open up at wide receiver for Dante Pettis, Austin Mack and C.J. Board behind Sterling Shepard (rib) and Darius Slayton.