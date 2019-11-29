Play

Tate (concussion) did not suit up for Friday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Tate has not practiced all week, which does not bode well for his chances of taking the field Sunday against the Packers. There's still a chance he could take the field if he clears the concussion protocol, but he will not be allowed to until he does.

