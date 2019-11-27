Play

Tate (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Tate still has a couple more opportunities to hit the practice field this week, but his status for Sunday's game against the Packers is cloudy for the time being. If he isn't cleared for the contest, Cody Latimer and Cody Core would be candidates for added snaps behind Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.

