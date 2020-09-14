Tate (hamstring) is not in line to play Monday night against the Steelers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Look for that outcome to be confirmed, one way or the other, upon the release of the Giants' inactives in advance of Monday night's 7:10 ET kickoff. With Tate now on track to miss Week 1 action, added opportunities behind Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton should be available for Damion Ratley and C.J. Board.
