Tate (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's contest against the Steelers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

During the open portion of practice Thursday, Tate didn't seem to be running at 100 percent. Eventually, he didn't practice beyond a limited capacity, and as expected the Giants will keep the 32-year-old on the sidelines Week 1. In Tate's place, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton should be in line for a healthy amount of snaps, while Damion Ratley and C.J. Board are the candidates to work in three-wide sets.