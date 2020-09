Tate (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Steelers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tate managed to practice at a limited capacity Saturday which seems to suggest a positive trend following a discouraging report earlier in the week. It appears as if the veteran wideout's status will boil down to a game-time decision, one which fantasy managers won't know until closer to the 7:10 p.m. ET kickoff Monday.