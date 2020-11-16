Tate recorded two receptions on five targets for 44 yards in Week 10 against the Eagles.

Tate returned from a one-game absence but was held relatively quiet. His most impactful play came on the Giants' first drive of the second half when he made a leaping grab down the right sideline for a 28-yard gain. Daniel Jones spread targets to a number of Giants' receivers, making it difficult to count on Tate seeing consistent volume to close the season. He and Giants play next in Week 12 in a matchup against the Bengals.