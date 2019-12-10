Tate caught one of five targets for 11 yards in Monday night's 23-17 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Tate returned from his concussion but struggled to get on the same page as quarterback Eli Manning. Instead, it was rookie Darius Slayton who led New York's receiving corps, finishing with over 150 yards and two touchdowns. Although Tate hardly made the stat sheet, Week 15's matchup against the Dolphins at least offers nice upside regardless of who's in charge of the Giants offense.