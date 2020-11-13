Coach Joe Judge said he's "optimistic" Tate (knee) will be able to play Sunday against the Eagles, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
The 32-year-old suffered the knee injury during Thursday's practice, but the initial diagnosis indicated it's a minor issue. Tate's participation at Friday's practice session and his status on the injury report will provide a better idea of his outlook heading into the weekend.
More News
-
Giants' Golden Tate: May escape with minor injury•
-
Giants' Golden Tate: Injures knee at Thursday's practice•
-
Giants' Golden Tate: Expected to take back starting role•
-
Giants' Golden Tate: Slated to return Week 10•
-
Giants' Golden Tate: Benched by coach•
-
Giants' Golden Tate: Demoted to scout team•