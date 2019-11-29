Giants' Golden Tate: Out for Week 13
Tate (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against Green Bay, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Tate was concussed in the process of making a 23-yard touchdown catch during the fourth quarter of last week's 19-14 loss to the Bears. He was unable to practice Wednesday through Friday, leaving Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton as the top options at wide receiver, while Cody Latimer is expected to handle the No. 3 role. Tight ends Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) also have been ruled out for Week 13.
