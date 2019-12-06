Play

Tate has cleared the concussion protocol and will suit up for Monday's game at Philadelphia, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Tate will miss just one game as a result of the head injury suffered Week 12. On Monday, he'll attempt to exploit an Eagles defense that has given up 8.5 yards per target and 16 touchdowns to wide receivers in 12 contests this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories