Tate was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol Monday.

After getting back one of their starting wideouts (Sterling Shepard) from a five-game absence due to a concussion in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Bears, the Giants now have another receiver tending to a head injury in the aftermath of the contest. According to the team, Tate suffered his concussion when he landed on his head during a fourth-quarter touchdown reception, with the score proving to be the only salvation in an otherwise disappointing day for the wideout (three catches for 33 yards on seven targets). He'll need to pass through all five steps of the concussion protocol by the weekend in order to gain clearance for the Giants' upcoming game versus the Packers.

