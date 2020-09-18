Tate (hamstring) will participate at practice Friday and coach Joe Judge said he's been "progressing nicely," Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The 32-year-old missed the season opener and was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he appears to be trending in the right direction for Week 2. However, unless he's able to practice fully Friday, Tate seems likely to carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup at Chicago. The release of the official injury report later in the day will provide additional clarity on his status.