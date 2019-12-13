Tate (foot) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Tate was a limited practice participant Wednesday and a full participant both Thursday and Friday. He'll occupy his usual role alongside Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, with Eli Manning stepping in at quarterback in place of an injured Daniel Jones (knee). Miami has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers, including a league-high 23 touchdowns.