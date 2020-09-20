Tate caught all five targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bears.

Tate returned to action after missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury, and he made his impact on short passes and yards after catch once again. The Giants could have a new look going forward since RB Saquon Barkley is expected to have a torn ACL, meaning the passing game will be even more important in Week 3 against the 49ers. Tate's usage could bump up as a result, especially if Sterling Shepard (toe) is forced to miss any time.