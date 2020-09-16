Tate (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Tate picked up a lower-body injury as the calendar turned to September that was later confirmed to be a hamstring issue. Despite putting in limited sessions before Week 1, he eventually was ruled out for Monday's game against the Steelers. After opening Week 2 with a similar designation, Tate seems to be in a similar situation to the season opener. As such, his status should be monitored closely as Sunday's contest at Chicago draws closer.
