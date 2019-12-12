Giants' Golden Tate: Returns to full practice
Tate (foot) practiced fully Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Tate was limited Wednesday, so his return to a full session Thursday puts him on track to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks. Who'll be throwing him the ball this weekend is less clear, however, with Daniel Jones (ankle) -- who was out in Week 14 -- still limited at practice.
More News
-
Giants' Golden Tate: Coach optimistic about practice time•
-
Giants' Golden Tate: Limited by foot issue•
-
Giants' Golden Tate: One grab in return•
-
Giants' Golden Tate: Out of concussion protocol•
-
Giants' Golden Tate: Week 14 return looking likely•
-
Giants' Golden Tate: Starts week with full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Managing Jacobs
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including how he's handling the...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...