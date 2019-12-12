Play

Tate (foot) practiced fully Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tate was limited Wednesday, so his return to a full session Thursday puts him on track to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks. Who'll be throwing him the ball this weekend is less clear, however, with Daniel Jones (ankle) -- who was out in Week 14 -- still limited at practice.

