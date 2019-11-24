Tate caught three of seven targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Bears.

Tate was on pace for a disappointing afternoon until he pulled in a 23-yard touchdown with 4:10 remaining. Sterling Shepard returned from a concussion and led the team with nine targets, but it's hard to draw many conclusions about Shepard's impact on Tate's usage from this game, as the offense struggled to move the ball for most of the contest against the ferocious Bears defense. New York's usage of its wide receivers against the Packers in Week 13 should serve as a better barometer of Tate's role moving forward.