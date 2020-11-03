Tate caught two of three targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers. He also completed a pass for 18 yards.

Tate, despite completing a throw of his own, once again wasn't very involved in the Giants' passing game, but nonetheless made a big impact when called upon. After last week's 39-yard touchdown on his lone catch, Tate made an awesome 19-yard grab in the back of the end zone with under 30 seconds remaining Monday. That put New York a two-point conversion away from overtime, and although his team's ensuing effort failed, Tate at least made another splash while scoring.