Tate (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After being inactive for last week's win in Washington in a coach's decision, Tate is expected to return to a starting role at receiver alongside Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard if his health cooperates. Tate hit a snag when he tweaked his knee during practice Thursday, but he was at least able to return to work Friday as a limited participant. He's apparently continuing to trend in the right direction as Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff approaches, but his availability won't be officially confirmed until the Giants release their inactive list around 11:30 a.m. ET.