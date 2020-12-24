Tate (calf) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
After Tate exited Wednesday's session early with the right calf injury, head coach Joe Judge said that Tate will work out on a side field with trainers Thursday, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. The Giants will presumably reassess Tate after the workout before determining whether he's fit to practice in some capacity in the Giants' final session of the week Friday. Since being a healthy inactive Week 9, Tate has reclaimed his role as the Giants' No. 3 receiver over the past five games, producing a 13-162-0 stat line on 23 targets.