Coach Joe Judge said Monday that Tate was in the building and should return for this Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Tate has been outspoken about his grievances with the Giants this year, specifically his lack of targets through the first half of the season. It finally boiled over in Week 8, and he was subsequently excused from a practice, demoted to scout team for the rest of the week and eventually inactive on gameday. Tate and Judge have seemingly workout out their differences, and the 32-year-old wideout will return to action for Sunday's divisional tilt. He posted a 22-226-2 line through the first seven games.