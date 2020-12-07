Tate caught all four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Seahawks.

Tate and Evan Engram tied for the team high in receptions as the only players to catch more than one pass Sunday. It still didn't lead to major production for Tate, who hasn't recorded more than 50 receiving yards in a game this year. It hasn't mattered who has been under center for Tate's production, but the offense may be more effective if Daniel Jones (hamstring) returns to action next week against the Cardinals.