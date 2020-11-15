Tate (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Near the end of Thursday's practice, Tate suffered a knee injury that was later determined to be "minor." He was limited on Friday's injury report before being listed as questionable for Week 10. With the Giants clearing him to suit up Sunday, Tate will be making his first appearance since Week 8 after the Giants made him a healthy scratch last weekend due to his public criticism of his usage, which waned in his previous three games played (just six total targets).