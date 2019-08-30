Tate (concussion, suspension) caught both of his targets for 37 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots.

We won't see Tate until Week 5 due to a suspension, but his ability to suit up here shows that the former Lions wideout is over the concussion he had been dealing with earlier this month. Tate's penchant for making plays after the catch could make him worth stashing for the first few weeks, as he's expected to feature prominently in the Giants' offense upon making his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...