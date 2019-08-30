Tate (concussion, suspension) caught both of his targets for 37 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Patriots.

We won't see Tate until Week 5 due to a suspension, but his ability to suit up here shows that the former Lions wideout is over the concussion he had been dealing with earlier this month. Tate's penchant for making plays after the catch could make him worth stashing for the first few weeks, as he's expected to feature prominently in the Giants' offense upon making his return.