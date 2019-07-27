Tate, who is expected to place an appeal, will be suspended four games for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Substance policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter did mention Tate appears to have a legitimate case for appeal, but this certainly isn't good news for a Giants' receiving corps that lost Corey Coleman to a season-ending ACL tear Thursday and also saw top wideout Sterling Shepard break his finger in the same practice. While Shepard is expected to be ready for Week 1, the same cannot be said for the Giants' big-ticket offseason addition, as Tate figures to miss at least some time even if an appeal were to come to fruition. He'll still be able to practice and play throughout the preseason, but as of now, Cody Latimer and Darius Slayton (hamstring) will man the top of the team's depth chart come the regular season. The Giants were sniffing around veteran options even prior to Tate's reported suspension, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the team does add more competition at the position in the coming days.