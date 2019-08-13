With Tate's appeal having been denied, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, the wideout will be suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season or violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Tate, who can participate in all of the Giants' preseason practices and games, will be permitted to return to the team's active roster Sept. 30, making him eligible to play in Week 5 versus the Vikings. In his early-season absence, the likes of Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard and Darius Slayton will have added opportunities to contribute behind top wideout Sterling Shepard (thumb) .