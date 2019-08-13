Giants' Golden Tate: Suspension appeal denied
With Tate's appeal having been denied, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, the wideout will be suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season or violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Tate, who can participate in all of the Giants' preseason practices and games, will be permitted to return to the team's active roster Sept. 30, making him eligible to play in Week 5 versus the Vikings. In his early-season absence, the likes of Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard and Darius Slayton will have added opportunities to contribute behind top wideout Sterling Shepard (thumb) .
More News
-
Giants' Golden Tate: Unlikely to win appeal•
-
Giants' Golden Tate: Suspended four games, will appeal•
-
Giants' Golden Tate: Finds home with Giants•
-
Eagles' Golden Tate: Little impact in season-ending loss•
-
Eagles' Golden Tate: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Eagles' Golden Tate: Limited in practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Undercover Mock: Taking Mahomes early
Is it a good idea to draft Patrick Mahomes early on Draft Day? Notoriously value-minded quarterback...
-
August Best Ball ADP tells
Heath Cummings says recent ADP for Best Ball shows drafters who to target and avoid.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Fuller
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Expert Chat: Big 4 RB risk factors
Our Fantasy Football crew hashes out some of the risks and vexing questions facing those drafting...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top new faces
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Seven WRs with No. 1 upside
Which wide receivers have No. 1 Fantasy upside? Chris Towers names seven being drafted outside...