Giants' Golden Tate: Targeted 11 times in loss
Tate caught six of 11 targets for 80 yards during Sunday's 27-21 loss to Arizona.
Tate came up big late in the third quarter, fitting himself between defenders for a 15-yard gain on fourth down. The play set up a field-goal attempt that would have brought the Giants within a score, but the try was missed and the Cardinals held on down the stretch. Tate looks like a great fit for Pat Shurmur's quick-strike offense and a solid security blanket for his rookie quarterback. Tate has been targeted 26 times in his three games in blue and is averaging 13.0 yard per catch, which would represent his highest for a season since 2014. Next up is a return to Detroit against his former team.
