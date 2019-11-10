Tate caught four of eight targets for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets. He also lost a fumble.

Tate scored his second and third touchdowns in a Giants uniform while topping 80 yards for the fourth time in the past five games. Both of his scores came in the third quarter, as he traversed 61 yards on the first and 15 on the second. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable leaning on Tate the rest of the way after New York's Week 11 bye.