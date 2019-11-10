Giants' Golden Tate: Two scores not enough
Tate caught four of eight targets for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets. He also lost a fumble.
Tate scored his second and third touchdowns in a Giants uniform while topping 80 yards for the fourth time in the past five games. Both of his scores came in the third quarter, as he traversed 61 yards on the first and 15 on the second. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable leaning on Tate the rest of the way after New York's Week 11 bye.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...