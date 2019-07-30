Tate isn't expected to win the appeal of his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The NFL handed down the ban Saturday, and Tate immediately retorted with the appeal. As mentioned by Vacchiano, the policy is "unforgiving" and "rigid," but the best outcome Tate can hope for is a reduction from four games to three or maybe two. Assuming any sort of suspension is upheld, the Giants could be down their top two receivers at the start of the campaign, with Sterling Shepard recovering from a broken thumb. After Shepard and Tate, the most likely candidates for targets are Cody Latimer, Darius Slayton (hamstring), Benny Fowler and Russell Shepard.