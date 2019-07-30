Tate isn't expected to win the appeal of his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The NFL handed down the ban Saturday, and Tate immediately retorted with the appeal. As mentioned by Vacchiano, the policy is "unforgiving" and "rigid," but the best outcome Tate can hope for is a reduction from four games to three or maybe two. Assuming any sort of suspension is upheld, the Giants could be down their top two receivers at the start of the campaign, with Sterling Shepard recovering from a broken thumb. After Shepard and Tate, the most likely candidates for targets are Cody Latimer, Darius Slayton (hamstring), Benny Fowler and Russell Shepard.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Busts

    You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Breakouts

    Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Sleepers

    Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...