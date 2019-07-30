Giants' Golden Tate: Unlikely to win appeal
Tate isn't expected to win the appeal of his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The NFL handed down the ban Saturday, and Tate immediately retorted with the appeal. As mentioned by Vacchiano, the policy is "unforgiving" and "rigid," but the best outcome Tate can hope for is a reduction from four games to three or maybe two. Assuming any sort of suspension is upheld, the Giants could be down their top two receivers at the start of the campaign, with Sterling Shepard recovering from a broken thumb. After Shepard and Tate, the most likely candidates for targets are Cody Latimer, Darius Slayton (hamstring), Benny Fowler and Russell Shepard.
More News
-
Giants' Golden Tate: Suspended four games, will appeal•
-
Giants' Golden Tate: Finds home with Giants•
-
Eagles' Golden Tate: Little impact in season-ending loss•
-
Eagles' Golden Tate: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Eagles' Golden Tate: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Eagles' Golden Tate: Listed as limited Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy: Great auction strategies
Patience and awareness are just two skills you'll need if you're going to come out of your...
-
How to identify breakout RB
Wouldn't it be great if we had one stat that could help identify sleepers, breakouts and busts...
-
Auction draft results: Different strokes
Holdouts, injuries and inexperience make several Fantasy Football running backs tough to gauge....
-
RB Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
RB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
RB Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...