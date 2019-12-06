Coach Pat Shurmur said that Tate (concussion) is on track to play in Monday's game against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Tate missed last week's loss to the Packers after suffering the head injury in Week 12, but it appears that will be the extent of his absence. The wideout was a full participant at Thursday's practice, so as long as he clears the concussion protocol before the Giants' inactives are released Monday night, he'll be good to go.