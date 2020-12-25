Tate (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Tate was held out of practice Thursday and Friday after injuring his calf during Wednesday's session. His absence likely means Sterling Shepard will see more work from the slot, which isn't necessarily a good thing against a Baltimore defense that often uses CB Marlon Humphrey to defend the middle of the field. Austin Mack and C.J. Board are the top candidates to get WR snaps alongside Shepard and Darius Slayton in three-wide formations.