Gano made his only field-goal attempt and all four extra-point tries against the Cardinals in a Week 2 win Sunday.

Gano, and the Giants as a whole, had a miserable Week 1, as the veteran kicker missed both of his field-goal tries and suffered an ankle injury to boot in the 40-0 loss against Dallas. However, Gano was able to recover in time to take the field Week 2 and looked to be back in form, drilling the game-winning field goal from 34 yards out with less than 20 seconds on the clock to cap a furious New York comeback. Despite his struggles in the season-opener, Gano has earned a reputation as one of the league's most reliable kickers after making 89 of 97 field-goal tries (including 20 of 25 from 50-plus yards) over the previous three campaigns.