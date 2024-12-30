Gano made his only field-goal try and converted all six of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 45-33 Week 17 win against Indianapolis.

Gano came into Sunday with no field-goal attempts and just three extra-point tries over his past two games as the kicker for a struggling New York offense. The Giants turned that script around against the Colts, surpassing both the 30-point and 40-point mark as a team for the first time this season. Though Gano got only one field-goal try -- a 30-yarder that he converted with just over two minutes remaining in the game -- he boosted his scoring total with a successful extra point after each of the team's six touchdowns. Given the state of the Giants offense throughout the campaign, it would be unreasonable to expect a repeat offensive explosion Week 18 against Philadelphia.