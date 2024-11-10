Gano (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers in Munich, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Gano had been listed as questionable heading into Sunday, but the Giants' decision to activate him from injured reserve Saturday while not elevating Jude McAtamney from the practice squad hinted that Gano was on track to be available in Germany. Before injuring his hamstring on the opening kickoff of a Week 2 loss to the Commanders and landing on IR, Gano converted both of his field-goal tries -- including one from 50 yards -- in New York's Week 1 loss to Minnesota.